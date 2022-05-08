×

Lifestyle

Dennis Waterman, star of British TV show 'Minder', dies aged 74

08 May 2022 - 18:11 By Reuters
Actor Dennis Waterman became a household name playing Detective Sergeant George Carter in police series The Sweeney in the 1970s.
Actor Dennis Waterman became a household name playing Detective Sergeant George Carter in police series The Sweeney in the 1970s.
Image: Danny Martindale/WireImage

Dennis Waterman, a British actor famous for his roles in TV shows The Sweeney, Minder and New Tricks, has died, his family said in a statement reported by media on Sunday.

Waterman, who started acting as a child, became a household name playing Detective Sergeant George Carter in police series The Sweeney in the 1970s, followed by the role of Terry McCann in the hit comedy-drama Minder for a decade from 1979.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain,” his family said in the statement. Waterman was 74.

