Dennis Waterman, star of British TV show 'Minder', dies aged 74
08 May 2022 - 18:11
Dennis Waterman, a British actor famous for his roles in TV shows The Sweeney, Minder and New Tricks, has died, his family said in a statement reported by media on Sunday.
Waterman, who started acting as a child, became a household name playing Detective Sergeant George Carter in police series The Sweeney in the 1970s, followed by the role of Terry McCann in the hit comedy-drama Minder for a decade from 1979.
“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain,” his family said in the statement. Waterman was 74.
