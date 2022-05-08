Parenting

I tried to be different from my own mother, and still made mistakes

Even consciously trying to avoid the unloving patterns of my own mother, and with the best intentions in the world, I still struggle

I can’t remember my mother ever saying “I love you” to me. I remember her getting ready for parties, curling her hair and shimmying into little designer dresses — her long skinny legs mostly on display, wedged into daringly sexy stilettos. But I never remember her hugging me, giving me love, telling me I was safe and special...