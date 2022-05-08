Parenting
I tried to be different from my own mother, and still made mistakes
Even consciously trying to avoid the unloving patterns of my own mother, and with the best intentions in the world, I still struggle
08 May 2022 - 00:01
I can’t remember my mother ever saying “I love you” to me. I remember her getting ready for parties, curling her hair and shimmying into little designer dresses — her long skinny legs mostly on display, wedged into daringly sexy stilettos. But I never remember her hugging me, giving me love, telling me I was safe and special...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.