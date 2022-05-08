A-Listers
IN PICS | A diamond- and star-studded multiverse
Glitter and glitterati took centre stage at Nescafé Gold’s ‘Crafted Beyond Compare’ winter campaign at Hoëveld House in Inanda
08 May 2022 - 00:00
They say that in times of uncertainly the smart money invests in safe bets like precious metals...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.