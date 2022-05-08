Movies

Is Dr Strange the comic-book hero to save Marvel’s cinema?

Creators are hoping that 'Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will let Cumberbatch’s character make a major play as the new leader of the MCU

The 27th film in the juggernaut that is the Marvel Comics Universe — Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — arrives with more than just the narrative fate of its hero — arrogant wunder-surgeon turned wise practitioner of the magic arts Dr Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) — at stake. After the decimation of cinemagoing by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, much expectation for the saving of cinema as we know it has been laid at the feet of the MCU...