×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Opinion

Make the ‘public’ part of public holidays mean something

We South Africans are a wonderful mix, especially when we have a day off and nothing better to do than people watch

08 May 2022 - 00:00

It’s public holiday season and if you throw in weekends that’s another 12 days. Seventeen days out of 42 is a lot of time at home, especially when we’re spending all  the “work” days at home too, thanks to the pandemic. Let's hope this isn’t the fifth wave of Covid we see coming...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The tragedy behind Kim K's Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala Lifestyle
  2. Thirty years younger? The science of age reversal Health & Sex
  3. Heard claims Depp sexually assaulted her with a bottle shortly after marriage Lifestyle
  4. Best and worst dressed: MET Gala 2022 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. A visit to an avocado farm shows how green is the new gold Food

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil