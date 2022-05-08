Series Review

‘The Offer’ tells the mad-but-true story of how ‘The Godfather’ was made

Dramatic comedy series tells the intriguing, entertaining tale of the struggle to get Francis Ford Coppola's classic Mob movie made

It’s a crying shame that SA audiences weren't granted the privilege of enjoying the 50th anniversary 4K restoration, big-screen release of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic The Godfather earlier this year. Over the half-century since its release in 1972 The Godfather, has influenced everything from The Sopranos to reality television and of course the shape of nearly every Mob movie made since. It remains a favourite of pop-loving audiences, critics and the Mafia and has earned its deserved reputation as a truly remarkable cinematic achievement...