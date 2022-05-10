Britney Spears divides fans with racy Instagram posts

Light-hearted fun or further proof she continues to need the conservatorship?

That is the question many have been asking after US pop star Britney Spears raised eyebrows with her recent Instagram posts.

The singer has left fans shocked, in awe and confused about the nude snaps she shared in the past week.

It started with a saucy snap she shared last week in which she is seen holding her dog with nothing on. A smiling Spears manages to tastefully cover sensitive body parts using her pet pooch and a diamond emoji.

While some fans found the picture odd and “creepy”, many praised her for the boldness and for radiating happiness.