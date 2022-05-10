Britney Spears divides fans with racy Instagram posts
Some praised the star for her boldness while others wanted her to tone it down
Light-hearted fun or further proof she continues to need the conservatorship?
That is the question many have been asking after US pop star Britney Spears raised eyebrows with her recent Instagram posts.
The singer has left fans shocked, in awe and confused about the nude snaps she shared in the past week.
It started with a saucy snap she shared last week in which she is seen holding her dog with nothing on. A smiling Spears manages to tastefully cover sensitive body parts using her pet pooch and a diamond emoji.
While some fans found the picture odd and “creepy”, many praised her for the boldness and for radiating happiness.
Things took a bizarre turn when the Toxic hit maker took to the social media platform on Monday to again post images of her naked while covering her private parts with her hands and a heart emoji.
Spears said the images are “photo dumps” from before her latest pregnancy, which she announced last month.
The latest snaps have been met with concern for her wellbeing, with some feeling this proved she continues to need her terminated conservatorship.
In November last year, a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship that had allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her personal life and multimillion dollar estate. The guardianship was put in place after the starlet had a mental health breakdown in 2007.
Staunch fans maintain that the mother of two is revelling in her newfound freedom and should be allowed to enjoy herself and post what makes her happy.
See some reactions to her latest posts:
Britney Spears' IG puzzles me. Was the fight worth it? Or conservatorship is indeed what she needed. 🤦— Paul Ampurire ☹ (@PaulAmpurire) May 9, 2022
For years, Britney was forced to be silent and controlled against her will so others could gain money and power. They tried to destroy her, but she's resilient. If she wants to pose naked then that's her right. If it makes you uncomfortable... GOOD. #britneyspears pic.twitter.com/Xyilziad2D— BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) May 9, 2022
i swear people forget that britney was in a prison of her father’s design for the past 13 years. she missed the years when we were all terrible at instagram and used those tacky in-app filters. she’s feeling herself. let her be pic.twitter.com/KWAMAQ3bri— matt (@mattxiv) May 9, 2022
Ok the courts need to take control over Britney Spears IG again cause girrlllll— smoney (@suheideeee) May 9, 2022
— Additional reporting by Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.