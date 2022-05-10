×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Britney Spears divides fans with racy Instagram posts

Some praised the star for her boldness while others wanted her to tone it down

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
10 May 2022 - 14:00
Britney Spears has sparked concern for her mental wellbeing after she posed naked snaps of herself. File photo.
Britney Spears has sparked concern for her mental wellbeing after she posed naked snaps of herself. File photo.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Light-hearted fun or further proof she continues to need the conservatorship? 

That is the question many have been asking after US pop star Britney Spears raised eyebrows with her recent Instagram posts.

The singer has left fans shocked, in awe and confused about the nude snaps she shared in the past week. 

It started with a saucy snap she shared last week in which she is seen holding her dog with nothing on. A smiling Spears manages to tastefully cover sensitive body parts using her pet pooch and a diamond emoji. 

While some fans found the picture odd and “creepy”, many praised her for the boldness and for radiating happiness.

Things took a bizarre turn when the Toxic hit maker took to the social media platform on Monday to again post images of her naked while covering her private parts with her hands and a heart emoji.

Spears said the images are “photo dumps” from before her latest pregnancy, which she announced last month.

The latest snaps have been met with concern for her wellbeing, with some feeling this proved she continues to need her terminated conservatorship. 

In November last year, a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship that had allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her personal life and multimillion dollar estate. The guardianship was put in place after the starlet had a mental health breakdown in 2007. 

Staunch fans maintain that the mother of two is revelling in her newfound freedom and should be allowed to enjoy herself and post what makes her happy. 

See some reactions to her latest posts:

— Additional reporting by Reuters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Baby one more time — Britney Spears announces she is ‘having a baby’

The pop star left fans cheering and confused by the post.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Britney Spears to ‘tell all’ on family, career, personal life in R228m book deal

The deal comes after a "bidding war" between multiple publishers and is one of the biggest deals "of all time".
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Britney Spears delighted to regain 'keys to my car' after conservatorship ruling

Pop star Britney Spears has given a sneak-peek into how she plans to use her newfound freedom, after gaining control of her personal life and estate ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cape Town named third greatest city on Earth Travel
  2. The ‘Mummy needs wine’ culture is out of control Health & Sex
  3. The tragedy behind Kim K's Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala Lifestyle
  4. Starchitect Sumayya Vally takes flight Lifestyle
  5. Thirty years younger? The science of age reversal Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil