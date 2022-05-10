×

Lifestyle

David Tlale, Luke Dale-Roberts, Nungu Diamonds — here’s your chance to win with Nescafé Gold

Nescafé Gold’s 2022 Crafted Beyond Compare winter campaign has just kicked off with limited edition luxury prizes up for grabs between May and August

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
10 May 2022 - 08:06
Nescafé Gold has just kicked off the fourth edition of its Crafted Beyond Compare winter campaign. 
Image: Supplied

For the fourth edition of its Crafted Beyond Compare winter campaign, Nescafé Gold has partnered with some of the SA’s most talented creatives in giving coffee lovers the opportunity to win a number of limited edition luxury prizes this winter.

The prizes conceptualised by the campaign’s creative partners draw inspiration from Nescafé Gold to celebrate the four senses of sight, taste, touch and smell.

Image: Supplied

Inspired by the sense of sight, sensational local designer David Tlale has designed a one-of-a-kind set of sunglasses for one lucky winner.

As a man working with the sense of taste on a daily basis, award-winning chef LukeDale-Roberts has curated a fine-dining experience at his new restaurant, Test Kitchen Carbon, in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The team from Nungu Diamonds,  an SA-licensed diamond manufacturer, has crafted a unisex necklace, earrings, bracelet and ring made with 18-carat yellow gold and white and cognac diamonds to tie in with the sense of touch.

And Durban-based designer Casey Jeanne, the woman behind Lumière candles, has handmade four limited edition candles that celebrate the sense of smell — particularly that of coffee.

The competition will be running from May 6 to the end of August with the chance to win weekly vouchers and monthly prizes from the campaign’s creative partners.

To be entered into the competition, buy any two participating Nescafé Gold products, dial *120*4247# and enter the last four digits of your Nescafé Gold product bar code.

For more information, visit Nescafé Gold’s social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter under @Nescafesa.

Image: Supplied

