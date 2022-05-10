David Tlale, Luke Dale-Roberts, Nungu Diamonds — here’s your chance to win with Nescafé Gold

Inspired by the sense of sight, sensational local designer David Tlale has designed a one-of-a-kind set of sunglasses for one lucky winner.

As a man working with the sense of taste on a daily basis, award-winning chef LukeDale-Roberts has curated a fine-dining experience at his new restaurant, Test Kitchen Carbon, in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The team from Nungu Diamonds, an SA-licensed diamond manufacturer, has crafted a unisex necklace, earrings, bracelet and ring made with 18-carat yellow gold and white and cognac diamonds to tie in with the sense of touch.

And Durban-based designer Casey Jeanne, the woman behind Lumière candles, has handmade four limited edition candles that celebrate the sense of smell — particularly that of coffee.

The competition will be running from May 6 to the end of August with the chance to win weekly vouchers and monthly prizes from the campaign’s creative partners.

To be entered into the competition, buy any two participating Nescafé Gold products, dial *120*4247# and enter the last four digits of your Nescafé Gold product bar code.

For more information, visit Nescafé Gold’s social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter under @Nescafesa.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.