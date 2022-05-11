×

Lifestyle

Duo gives Tom Cruise a run for his money with ‘Top Gun’ trailer spoof

Hilarious clip garnered nearly 14K views less than a day after its premiere

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
11 May 2022 - 09:58
The cast of 'Top Gun: Maverick', a hilarious spoof by local aircraft company Sling Aircraft. File image.
The cast of 'Top Gun: Maverick', a hilarious spoof by local aircraft company Sling Aircraft. File image.
Image: Hector Vivas/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

An ambitious team from a local aircraft manufacturer is giving Hollywood star Tom Cruise a run for his money with their hilarious spoof of the upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick.

On Tuesday James Pitman and Mike Blyth from Sling Aircraft released a two-minute video giving their unique “take” on the upcoming movie in the hilariously titled Top Gun Slinger.

The clip shows the duo taking part in exploits in a similar vein to the original movie trailer, and also features the entire team from Sling Aircraft in action.

The video has amassed nearly 14,000 views since it was published on Pitman and Blyth’s Wild Landings page and was met with praise and laughter from fans, with some saying it was better than the original trailer

Top Gun: Maverick will be released on May 25 and will see Cruise reprise the role that launched his career as a global action star 36 years ago.

The blockbuster’s release comes after several pandemic-related delays. 

