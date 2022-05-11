Fashion meets hi-tech features in this affordable new smartphone

Another aspect of the HONOR X8's design, style-conscious users are sure to approve of is the incredibly narrow bezel (frame) surrounding its generous 6.7″ LCD display.

Not only does this add to the device's sleek good looks, it gives it a category-leading screen-to-body ratio of 93.6%. This means there's a larger screen to make online shopping or browsing the web for outfit inspiration even more enjoyable.

Fashionistas who love to show off their #ootd on social media are also sure to adore the HONOR X8’s powerful rear quad camera system, which allows you to capture every aspect of your look in vivid detail — day, night or in lowlight.

This quad camera system includes a 64MP ultra-clear main camera, which is equipped with an intelligent multi-frame synthesis algorithm and x8 digital zoom, so you can shoot clearer pictures at a distance and snap photos with incredible clarity at night or in lowlight conditions.

There's a 5MP wide-angle camera to make it easier to fit more of your friends and their fabulous outfits in the frame, and a 2MP Macro Camera designed to capture those all-important details (think jewels and shoes).

Meanwhile, the 2M Sensing Bokeh Camera is perfect for shooting portraits; it allows you to achieve a shallow depth of field and blur the background so that you and your stunning ensemble stand out as the stars of the show.

Speaking of portraits, the HONOR X8 also has a 16MP front camera with an image resolution of 4,608 x 3,456 pixels, allowing you to snap stellar selfies with enhanced image quality.

For more information about the affordable HONOR X8, which is priced at R4,999, visit hihonor.com/za

This article was paid for by HONOR.