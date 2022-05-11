Supercharge your online activities: this smartphone’s designed for all-day connectivity
There’s no need to stress about battery life with the new HONOR X8
Don’t let the newly launched HONOR X8’s sleek good looks fool you. Though this smartphone is ultra slim and lightweight — it’s only 7.45mm thick and weighs just 177g — it’s equipped with a huge 4,000mAh battery for all-day connectivity.
The stylish HONOR X8’s long-lasting battery delivers enough power for you to enjoy up to 13 hours of YouTube video content, 19 hours of web browsing and 9.3 hours of gaming.
And, if you do need to recharge your smartphone while on the go, you can do it rapidly: with the HONOR X8’s 22.5W Supercharge capabilities it takes just 10 minutes to power the device with enough charge to allow for three hours of online video playback.
This means there’s no need to stress you’re going to run out of juice whether you’re online shopping, gaming, streaming videos, studying or working.
These activities are made all the more enjoyable thanks to the generous size of the HONOR X8’s 6.7″ LCD display, which is surrounded by a super narrow bezel — a design innovation that means there’s less frame and more screen space.
In fact, the HONOR X8 has a screen-to-body ratio of 93.6%, which is the highest among straight-screen smartphones of the same grade and smartphones in the same category.
What’s more, the device’s FullView ultra-thin display supports a resolution of 2,388 x 1,080 pixels and 16.7-million colours, giving you an immersive, true-to-life viewing experience — perfect for gamers and those who like to stream the latest series and movies.
Meanwhile, book lovers will adore the HONOR X8’s unique eBook and Dark modes. Activating the eBook mode changes the screen to black and white for a more comfortable reading experience that’s easier on the eyes, while Dark mode delivers deeper and softer colours, perfect for night-time reading before bed.
But no matter what your favourite online activity, one thing’s for sure: the HONOR X8’s long battery life and speedy charging capabilities ensure you’ll be able to enjoy it uninterrupted.
For more information about the affordable HONOR X8, which is priced at R4,999, visit hihonor.com/za
This article was paid for by HONOR.