SPOTLIGHT | Multiverse comedy upends reality; preview of upcoming 'Top Gun' film, and others
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' opens in cinemas, and watch interviews with cast of local Netflix drama 'Savage Beauty'
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
This week’s episode of Spotlight showcases new trailer releases, looks ahead to the 75th Cannes Film Festival (back to its normal May calendar slot after being cancelled in 2020 and moving to July in 2021), a very different cinema release, and local Netflix drama Savage Beauty.
The new film release this week is Everything Everywhere All At Once, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Their unusual film centres on an imaginative multiverse, where various parallel universe versions of a Chinese American woman and laundry owner, played by Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), must connect to save the multiverse. The cast of this comedy-drama includes James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.
Netflix’s latest local series, Savage Beauty, which has just started streaming, is a must-see suspense drama about the rise and fall of a beauty empire, big secrets, lies, murder and revenge. Presenter Collette Prince interviewed cast members Rosemary Zimu, Zinhle Mazini, Dumisani Mbebe, Ntahati Moshesh and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi. Make sure you see the full interviews on @Spotlight South Africa.
Looking ahead at great movies on the big screen, Spotlight includes a glimpse of the Olivia Wilde-directed psychological drama, Don’t Worry Darling (September 23), DC League of Super Pets, reuniting Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, and we finish this week’s episode with a sneak preview of the maverick that is Tom Cruise, in the long-awaited sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick, at cinemas from May 27.
