Interview

For one night only: superstar Nakhane to perform at Constitution Hill

As the London-based South African prepares for a Jozi show, we chat about lockdown, their mental health and their long-awaited second album

When I last spoke to musician, writer and actor Nakhane, in November 2019, they were riding the wave of international critical acclaim and praise from superstars like Madonna for their 2018 album You Will Not Die, which they were returning to their homeland to promote in a series of whirlwind gigs after having recently relocated to London. Little did any of us know that those gigs would be the last time the now-34-year-old artist would be in the country of their birth thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic...