Lighting the knights: Bailey's breeze of change blows north

South African artist Beezy Bailey, real name William James Sebastian Bailey, has been known by his nickname ever since he was an overly busy (“beezy”) small child. Even in adulthood, he always feels the need to work on many things at once.

As for the output, “some works rely on chance and some are mistakes that end up working”, he says.

Bailey, speaking via Zoom from his London flat, is in the UK for two mega exhibitions of his sculptures and paintings, being held simultaneously at the Everard Read gallery in Chelsea and at Boughton House, a stately home in Northamptonshire.

It is some time since he has exhibited so broadly. In trying to describe where the new work fits into his lifetime’s oeuvre, he says: “I’m a peddler of beauty. That’s my job. It might sound a bit corny, but I try to find light and magic in my work. This has been an ongoing theme throughout my life.”