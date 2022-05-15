Opinion
Make me president and I’ll make all my ministers use public hospitals
The shocking care offered at a public hospital proves no one in charge knows - or cares - what's going on. But if they had to use them, they'd surely fix them
15 May 2022 - 00:00
A friend was recently in a car accident and was taken to Helen Joseph Hospital. There was concern that she’d damaged her spine. She was stabilised and put in a neck brace, X-rays were taken and she was admitted to a ward. She needed an MRI scan to determine how serious her injuries were and whether she needed surgery or not...
