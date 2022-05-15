Interview

Season 2 of ‘Sanditon’ builds more on Jane Austen's unfinished book

As the popular Regency drama returns to the small screen, we chat to star Rose Williams about her role and what fans can expect from the show

With Bridgerton breathing life back into Regency period drama, it’s time for the return of the BBC-produced drama series Sanditon on Britbox this week. Less steamy than Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix hit, Sanditon is adapted and inspired by the last novel written by Jane Austen, who left the book unfinished when she died...