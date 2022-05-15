Movie Review
‘Swan Song’ gives veteran actor Udo Kier, at 77, his first starring role
In this small but heartfelt dramedy, Kier shines as a camp hairdresser, seeing out his not-so-golden years in a state retirement home
15 May 2022 - 00:00
For over five decades the German actor Udo Kier has been a familiar face in a multi-genre collection of more than 220 films. He has been directed by people as diverse as his childhood friend, the German New Wave genius Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Andy Warhol’s Factory film director Paul Morrisey, Italian horror master Dario Argento and Danish pioneer Lars von Trier...
