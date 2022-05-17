Prince Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy has reportedly tied the knot

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend of seven years, Chelsy Davy, has reportedly tied the knot. According to an article in the UK publication Daily Mail, the 36-year-old Zimbabwean native married her fiancé Sam Cutmore-Scott in a low-key ceremony few people knew about.

Cutmore-Scott, a hotelier, is the brother of Jack Cutmore-Scott, a Hollywood actor who acted in the film Tenet and the drama series Deception.

Davy gave birth to a son at the beginning of the year and was spotted wearing an engagement ring in March. According to the Daily Mail, she has reportedly shared a picture of a wedding band with friends.

Davy, who was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in Victoria Falls, met Prince Harry in the UK after she moved to England to attend boarding school.

She pursued a degree at the University of Cape Town after graduating high school and connected with Prince Harry during his gap year when he visited Southern Africa before she moved back to the UK to further her studies at Leeds University.

From 2004 to 2011 the two dated on and off, during which time Davy was hounded by the tabloids and was one of the most-photographed faces in the UK.

Davy broke things off with Prince Harry after seeing the sacrifices Kate Middleton made after getting engaged to Prince William and the media frenzy that followed the couple.

She was a guest at Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018 but has tried to keep a low profile since her break-up with the prince.

