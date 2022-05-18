Can adopting Superman’s ‘power pose’ help boost your confidence?

If you stand like Wonder Woman or Superman, will you feel stronger? Will you actually be stronger?

Psychology researchers have investigated these questions for decades. After all, mind and body are intertwined. How you stand or sit can give you feedback on how you feel, and your feelings are often revealed by the way you hold yourself.

One influential study published in 2010 suggested that power poses — body positions like a wide stance with your hands on your hips while standing, or clasping your hands behind your head and putting your feet on a desk while sitting — increased levels of the male sex hormone testosterone and decreased levels of cortisol, the main stress hormone. High levels of testosterone and low levels of cortisol are linked to fearlessness, risk-taking and insensitivity to punishment. From there, scientists assumed that power posing could affect how people felt, how they acted and how others perceived them.

These findings drew enormous attention outside the lab. Power posing was advertised as a way of improving one’s life, and the idea took off in popular culture. Intentionally adopting the stance of a powerful person could apparently give you the confidence and the appearance of a powerful person.