‘Curators are starting to recognise themselves as cultural workers and activists’

You were also the chief curator for the Stellenbosch Triennale. Thinking back to that experience, what were some of the key elements that define your curatorial practice?

The Stellenbosch Triennial gave me the time to engage with my curatorial practice which is formulated between care and cure. By care I mean how do I care for the artists and their narratives? How do I care for them as human beings? How do I care for the process of creating a space or instigating a space for cure? What kind of systems do I need to set up as a curator to facilitate this environment of care, and figure out how the institution that has invited me has created a space of care? A safe space. It really taught me to sharpen those skills and perspectives.

Now that we are in a moment of Covid I am having to figure that out again. How do I care for curators and artists that I am inviting? This includes thinking through what kind of programming allows us to foster an environment of care, and what access really looks like. Not only how people get to the space, but taking into consideration the complexities of access in relation to social, racial and gender dynamics.

So, we are talking about transport and venues. We are also talking about the financial capacity to access the space, as well as the historical conditions, the content and even the symbolism of the biennale that allows people access or denies people access. As well as being able to hold and create space for differently abled bodies.

I am also looking at the nature of the content. What are we talking about within the exhibitions? Language also becomes important; because we speak English, what does that means for certain people who can’t enter the dialogue? And so, how do my team and I create a space of entry via educational programmes and community outreach? All of this becomes important material to process because of the magnitude of the project.

History becomes an important aspect of that too; like, how do we imagine from a convoluted and violent racialised history? Ultimately the process really taught me about community, that we are not islands, that we are not imagining from these isolated places. We are always in conversation and in dialogue, with our ancestors, with time, with people in our communities that we come from.