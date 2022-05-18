SA becomes first on continent with access to Disney+ as service launches
Six African countries slated to receive the streaming service
SA has become the first and only African country to get Disney+ with the official launch of the streaming service in the country on Wednesday.
Disney+, part of The Walt Disney Company, sent fans into a frenzy earlier this year when it confirmed it would launch the streaming service in 42 countries, including six in Africa, and 11 new territories in mid-2022.
SA, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia were unveiled as the African countries set to have access to Disney+’s extensive catalogue of movies, TV shows, documentaries and animated films this year. Disney+ is home to The Kardashians, Marvel movies such as The Avengers and Black Widow and the Star Wars catalogue of movies and TV shows.
Explore thousands of hours of TV series, movies and originals you'll love on #DisneyPlusZA. Start streaming now. pic.twitter.com/us6JYvqQFT— Disney+ (@disneyplusza) May 12, 2022
Disney+ confirmed SA is the first and only country on the continent with access to the streaming service. A spokesperson for the streaming giant said no launch dates had been announced for the other five African countries yet.
Subscribers will have access to the service’s more than “1,000 films, 1,500 series and a slate of 200 exclusive originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star. Disney+ offers fans the greatest stories all in one place”, according to a statement from the streaming giant.
The service will be available for R119 per month, or R,1190 for an annual subscription, with signup information available on the streaming service’s website.
Users will also “have access to up to four concurrent streams, 4k video quality for select titles and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to create pin-protected profiles, ensuring children access age-appropriate content”.
