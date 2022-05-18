SA becomes first on continent with access to Disney+ as service launches

Disney+ confirmed SA is the first and only country on the continent with access to the streaming service. A spokesperson for the streaming giant said no launch dates had been announced for the other five African countries yet.

Subscribers will have access to the service’s more than “1,000 films, 1,500 series and a slate of 200 exclusive originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star. Disney+ offers fans the greatest stories all in one place”, according to a statement from the streaming giant.

The service will be available for R119 per month, or R,1190 for an annual subscription, with signup information available on the streaming service’s website.

Users will also “have access to up to four concurrent streams, 4k video quality for select titles and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to create pin-protected profiles, ensuring children access age-appropriate content”.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.