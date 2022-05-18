‘Anti-woke’ author slammed after calling ‘Sports Illustrated’ cover woman ‘not beautiful’

A US psychologist and author has come under fire for his comments about Swimsuit Illustrated’s Swimsuit 2022 edition.

Dr Jordan B Peterson, who's reportedly known for his outspoken stance against 'woke ideologies, sparked an uproar on social media on Wednesday when he slammed the magazine’s choice for a cover woman, saying plus-size model Yumi Nu is “not beautiful” and “no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that”.

Nu, 25, is one of four women to grace the magazine’s latest covers, sporting a sexy black swimsuit that shows off her ample curves.

Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Maye Musk are the other three women featured on covers.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 59th issue “celebrates 28 powerful women in an inclusive range of backgrounds and body types”.

The model penned an essay to accompany the cover, tackling the backlash she has received in the fashion industry over the years.