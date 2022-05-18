‘Anti-woke’ author slammed after calling ‘Sports Illustrated’ cover woman ‘not beautiful’
Yumi Nu is one of four beauties gracing the covers
A US psychologist and author has come under fire for his comments about Swimsuit Illustrated’s Swimsuit 2022 edition.
Dr Jordan B Peterson, who's reportedly known for his outspoken stance against 'woke ideologies, sparked an uproar on social media on Wednesday when he slammed the magazine’s choice for a cover woman, saying plus-size model Yumi Nu is “not beautiful” and “no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that”.
Nu, 25, is one of four women to grace the magazine’s latest covers, sporting a sexy black swimsuit that shows off her ample curves.
Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Maye Musk are the other three women featured on covers.
According to Sports Illustrated, the 59th issue “celebrates 28 powerful women in an inclusive range of backgrounds and body types”.
The model penned an essay to accompany the cover, tackling the backlash she has received in the fashion industry over the years.
Yumi Nu (@_yumi_nu) is on the cover of #SISwim22 after making her debut in the magazine last year.— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 16, 2022
We can’t wait to see what’s next! https://t.co/tXpz3N3IO8 pic.twitter.com/UGFtKUjK6l
Peterson’s comments sparked outrage and criticism from tweeps, with many saying his comment and reactions to it may result in many women developing body disorders.
Others were less than kind in their reaction, telling the controversial author to focus on his looks instead of commenting on beauty.
Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that. https://t.co/rOASeeQvee— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 16, 2022
This tweet-and the way it will affect and motivate many of your followers to behave- will result in thousands of eating disorders :(.— DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) May 17, 2022
why do men feel the need to insult a woman’s appearance to make themselves feel better about how ugly they are— AshleyDCan (@AshleyDCan) May 17, 2022
Nu reacted to Peterson’s comment with the comment “Hoes mad” alongside a smirking emoji.
Her essay also tackled the negative comments, labelling haters “angry guys on the internet” who “haven’t quite figured out yet that people who look like me belong”, according to The Sun.
Peterson has since quit Twitter amid the backlash, telling his followers that he told his "staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again.
"If I have something to say I'll write an article or make a video. If the issue is not important enough to justify that then perhaps it would be best to just let it go."
