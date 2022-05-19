WTF is Going On?

A case of the pot calling the kettle black in ‘anti-woke’ author's Twitter beauty blunder

He's now a poster boy for the much-maligned white male

I actually bought and tried to read Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life. This is because I abide by a couple of Peterson’s rules — like learn to be a good listener and focus on a higher purpose, not instant gratification. So I thought, instead of falling into the trap of immediately concluding that Peterson is an infuriating opinionated bigot with a sideline in self-help, I would attempt to read his screeds to better understand his position. Perhaps I was missing something...