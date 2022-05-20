‘Free Speech’, ‘Thabo Mbeki’: 5 books to snuggle up with this weekend

A SEASIDE ESCAPE

In her latest novel The Colony, Audrey Magee showcases her craft as a writer by bringing to life the beautiful seascapes and works of art created by Mr Lloyd on an island off Ireland’s west coast in an effort to revive his career.

What the artist doesn’t know is that he’ll soon be joined by another outsider, Frenchman Mr Mason, who is travelling to the island for the summer.

In his case, it is to and study the inhabitants who live on an island, where spoken Irish has not met its demise.

The two outsiders clash while the inhabitants form their own views about what’s being given, taken and recorded while, woven into the narrative, is the start of The Troubles and how the conflict finds its way into the conversations unfolding on the island.