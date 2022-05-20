×

Lifestyle

It’s a boy! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ‘welcome first baby together’

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
20 May 2022 - 07:39
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have reportedly welcomed their first baby together. File image.
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Congratulations are pouring in for US singer Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky after they reportedly welcomed a baby boy.

According to TMZ, the couple welcomed their first child together on May 13 but are yet to reveal his name.

Earlier this year, the Barbadian beauty, real name Robyn Fenty, sent fans into a frenzy when she announced she was pregnant with a stunning photo shoot.

In a series of pictures shared on Instagram in January, the Rude Boy hit maker can be seen holding hands and smiling with the rapper while cradling her growing bump.

Since then the businesswoman wowed fans in her sexy and bold “maternity” wear.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were friends for many years before they started  dating.

The rapper told GQ magazine in May 2021 Rihanna was “the love of my life” and he “absolutely” wanted to be a father.

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he said.

“I would have a very fly child.”

— Additional reporting by Reuters

