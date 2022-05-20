Here’s why Huawei’s high-spec nova Y70 makes the perfect upgrade

All new smartphones that are introduced to the market have a gimmick to suit your fast-developing needs. Whether it’s a super long-lasting battery, speed processing, an exceptional screen display or plenty of storage — there’s always a must-have feature that you can’t live without.

The futuristic technology on Huawei’s next-generation smartphones has over the years proven to be innovative and supportive for all scenarios — becoming a valuable partner in everyday life, whether you’re at home, in office, at school, events, or simply enjoying life’s adventures.

To keep up with demands of your busy schedule, below, Huawei shows how and why the inclusive Huawei P Smart 2021 has upgraded into the high-function, high-spec Huawei nova Y70 Plus, to offer you more valuable experiences.

The Supercharge battery just got better

Thanks to the Huawei nova Y70 Plus, with a 6000mAh battery, you can last up to three days on a single full charge. This is a much-needed upgrade from the 5000mAh battery the Huawei P Smart 2021 had. This means you can get more time to do everything you love on your phone. Your battery will still have plenty of staying power for you to enjoy hours of viewing pleasure, while offering you the best user experience.

A large HD display

The Huawei P Smart 2021 has an exceptional display to view your images. The phone’s 6.67-inch high-resolution screen displays content in fine detail and vivid colours. With the Huawei nova Y70 Plus, the HD display has got bigger. You are now able to enjoy your favourite games and shows, with the expansive 6.75-inch Huawei FullView Display.

The HD flat screen notch can display more content at a larger size to give you a greater immersive experience. It also supports an industry-leading 10-point multitouch technology to give you a fast response for your most competitive moments, while playing games.

More space for the things you love

For users who love to create and consume content religiously, you’ll be happy to know the Huawei nova Y70 Plus 128GB storage has you covered. This is the same as the Huawei P Smart 2021 128GB ROM that allows you to run multiple apps simultaneously and switch between them fluently, while also giving you the opportunity to store everything and anything you desire — all your favourite movies, games, photos, videos and music.

The Huawei nova Y70 Plus has enough storage capacity to store up to 170 episodes of a drama series, 20,000 high-quality songs and over 60 HD movies. This is not all, the smartphone also supports an additional storage of up to 512GB using a microSD card.

It is equipped with EROFTS super file compression technology, so you can easily download and save. The 4GB of RAM capacity keeps everything running effectively and concurrently, even when multiple apps are active.