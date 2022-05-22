Series Review

Bitterly funny ‘Reservation Dogs’: a tale of delinquents who’ll steal your heart

This series of clever, intimate vignettes traces the day-to-day lives of a group of teens living on a Native American reservation in Oklahoma

Reservation Dogs is a supremely confident comedy series that makes deadpanned, black humour from its unlikely setting in which small lives are clouded by the big circumstances of dispossession, marginalisation and gross inequality...