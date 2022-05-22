Series Review
Bitterly funny ‘Reservation Dogs’: a tale of delinquents who’ll steal your heart
This series of clever, intimate vignettes traces the day-to-day lives of a group of teens living on a Native American reservation in Oklahoma
22 May 2022 - 00:00
Reservation Dogs is a supremely confident comedy series that makes deadpanned, black humour from its unlikely setting in which small lives are clouded by the big circumstances of dispossession, marginalisation and gross inequality...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.