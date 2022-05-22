×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Series Review

‘Dopesick’ tells the devastating tale of America's OxyContin addiction

This broad, twisting narrative of corporate corruption and its trickledown effects makes for hard-hitting, emotional viewing

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
22 May 2022 - 00:00

Journalist Beth Macy’s 2018 book Dopesick offered a devastating and extensive multilayered picture of the history of the opioid crisis in the Appalachian region and its effects on ordinary, often poor and working-class people...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ASPASIA KARRAS | Albert and Charlene ‘deal’ proves there’s no romance without ... Lifestyle
  2. How much does it cost, and is it time to ditch DStv? — 5 questions about ... Lifestyle
  3. It’s a boy! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ‘welcome first baby together’ Lifestyle
  4. Former Springbok rugby star lets go of his crusty old toffees Food
  5. Prince Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy has reportedly tied the knot Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...