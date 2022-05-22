Series Review

‘Dopesick’ tells the devastating tale of America's OxyContin addiction

This broad, twisting narrative of corporate corruption and its trickledown effects makes for hard-hitting, emotional viewing

Journalist Beth Macy’s 2018 book Dopesick offered a devastating and extensive multilayered picture of the history of the opioid crisis in the Appalachian region and its effects on ordinary, often poor and working-class people...