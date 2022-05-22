×

Fela Kuti’s son Seun carries on dad’s message: ‘Music is the weapon’

Seun and the band Egypt 80 will headline this year’s MTN Bushfire Festival in Eswatini. We chat to him about the show, SA xenophobia, and his dad's legacy

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
22 May 2022 - 00:01

Performance has been part of the life of Oluseun “Seun” Anikulapo Kuti since he was a child. Born in 1983, Seun is the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer, musical genius and legend Fela Kuti. He began to perform with his father and his band, Egypt 80, from the age of nine. When Fela died in 1997, Seun stepped in to lead Egypt 80, which he’s been doing ever since. With his elder brother Femi Kuti and his band Positive Force, Seun has  become responsible for the continuation of the music and the dissemination of his father's message: “Music is the weapon.” ..

