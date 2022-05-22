On My Radar
Five minutes with comedian Riaad Moosa
Riaad Moosa is hitting the big stage with his one-man comedy show. We find out what he’s watching, the health trend he's trying, and where he’s travelling
22 May 2022 - 00:00
After more than two years of entertaining fans virtually, comedian and medical doctor Riaad Moosa is once again taking to the stage this month — the first time since the start of the pandemic...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.