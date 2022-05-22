×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Humour

If there is one part of the pandemic we can keep, let it be the face mask

There are so many benefits to mask wearing. Just think, for example, of the dignity it's given people on both sides of the halitosis divide

22 May 2022 - 00:01

It is going to be a fascinating time when my grandchildren go through images captured in the past two years. I remember looking at a picture of a few thousand people in one venue, all wearing face masks. As I gazed at the photograph, I remember thinking that the world owes Michael Jackson a posthumous collective apology. The man was clearly onto something with the mask and gloves...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It’s a boy! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ‘welcome first baby together’ Lifestyle
  2. How much does it cost, and is it time to ditch DStv? — 5 questions about ... Lifestyle
  3. ASPASIA KARRAS | Albert and Charlene ‘deal’ proves there’s no romance without ... Lifestyle
  4. ‘Free Speech’, ‘Thabo Mbeki’: 5 books to snuggle up with this weekend Lifestyle
  5. How to #BeTheFirst in SA to get your hands on Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...