Humour

If there is one part of the pandemic we can keep, let it be the face mask

There are so many benefits to mask wearing. Just think, for example, of the dignity it's given people on both sides of the halitosis divide

It is going to be a fascinating time when my grandchildren go through images captured in the past two years. I remember looking at a picture of a few thousand people in one venue, all wearing face masks. As I gazed at the photograph, I remember thinking that the world owes Michael Jackson a posthumous collective apology. The man was clearly onto something with the mask and gloves...