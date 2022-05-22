×

Lifestyle

pg6: Battle of the beauties turns ugly as accusations fly

Cindy Nell-Roberts says money used on her daughter's party has been paid back

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
22 May 2022 - 00:00

Former Miss SA Cindy Nell-Roberts used funds from her charity for underprivileged girls to pay for school fees, Uber trips, Facebook games and her daughter’s R8,000 eighth birthday party...

