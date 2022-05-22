×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

HOT LUNCH

The singing, dancing flag that needs no flagpole

Dancer/choreographer Gregory Maqoma gives vent to his frustration at a plan to waste money that would be better spent on flesh and blood exponents of art and culture

22 May 2022 - 00:00

 ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Eureka: the formula for excitement Lifestyle
  2. ‘He was such a good grandpa’: Ndaba Mandela on growing up with Madiba Lifestyle
  3. LISTEN | The world is Mampho Brescia's kasi Lifestyle

Most read

  1. It’s a boy! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ‘welcome first baby together’ Lifestyle
  2. How much does it cost, and is it time to ditch DStv? — 5 questions about ... Lifestyle
  3. ASPASIA KARRAS | Albert and Charlene ‘deal’ proves there’s no romance without ... Lifestyle
  4. ‘Free Speech’, ‘Thabo Mbeki’: 5 books to snuggle up with this weekend Lifestyle
  5. How to #BeTheFirst in SA to get your hands on Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...