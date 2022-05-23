Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share pics from stunning Italian wedding

Third time is a charm for Kourtney Kardashian and beau Travis Barker as they capped their wedding journey with a ceremony in Italy this past weekend.

The duo shared stunning pictures from their fairy-tale wedding in Italy after their first two “weddings” earlier this year.

The couple said “I do” at L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, on Sunday in a ceremony attended by the Kardashian-Jenner clan and close friends of the couple.