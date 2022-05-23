Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share pics from stunning Italian wedding
Third time is a charm for Kourtney Kardashian and beau Travis Barker as they capped their wedding journey with a ceremony in Italy this past weekend.
The duo shared stunning pictures from their fairy-tale wedding in Italy after their first two “weddings” earlier this year.
The couple said “I do” at L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, on Sunday in a ceremony attended by the Kardashian-Jenner clan and close friends of the couple.
The reality star wore a “one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda white silk lace and satin gown and a dramatic hand-embroidered veil”, according to the fashion house.
“The designers took inspiration from the iconic figures of the Italian lingerie and la dolce vita (the sweet life).”
Barker was garbed in a “double-breasted jacket with peaked lapels, classic trousers with pressed crease and sideband, both in superfine Italian black wool with tuxedo details in black silk satin”.
The duo posted pictures from the special day on their Instagram pages, captioning the images with “happily ever after”.
Days before, the two legally wed at a courthouse in the US, after what People dubbed their “practice” wedding in Sin City in April.
This is Kardashian’s first marriage and Barker’s third. Kardashian, 42, was in an on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick for years and the union resulted in three children for the two. Barker has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
