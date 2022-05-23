Move aside laughter — new study finds dancing may help you mentally

Could dancing be the best medicine?

A new study has found dancing may be “the real natural medicine” to treat anxiety and chronic pain, and can even help lift the spirits of Alzheimer’s patients.

The research, cited by Daily Mail, says dancing daily can help manage chronic pain, lessen anxiety symptoms and improve the quality of life for those suffering from Alzheimer’s.

This is linked to a previous study that found dancing can help reduce schizophrenia symptoms, according to the site.

