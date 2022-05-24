Arc creative exec on her favourite city, must-have tech gadget
Kelly Fung is ex-editor and current head of Marketing & Creative at Arc
The one indulgence you would never forgo?
A manicure. I find experimenting with colour a soothing ritual. And, for an hour, I have to practise keeping still.
Your essential grooming and treatment lotions and potions?
At the moment, I am all about skincare. I hold on to my Dr Jart+ Dermaclear Trans-Foam Clay, which exfoliates, brightens, firms, and does all the right things. For sunscreen I religiously wear La Roche-Posay SPF 50. I brush out my brows with Glossier Boy Brow, and I keep Byredo Oud Immortel on my bathroom shelf and only use it every second day.
What tech gadget couldn’t you live without?
My iPhone. While it has allowed me to do multiple things while on the go, it has also become a mean addiction.
What is your most sentimental possession?
An old photograph of my grandmother and her best friend in their twenties. They’re having a good giggle, seated on a bench marked “Europeans/ Blankes”, which was obviously a big no-no at the time. It represents so much about the kind of woman I have always aimed to be: rebellious, non-conforming, light-hearted, and stylish, of course. What is your drink of choice? I like an Aperol Spritz, but, admittedly, I can only handle one.
What element in your wardrobe signifies your individual sense of style?
An oversized, white t-shirt or shirt that I half-tuck into any pair of bottoms, and dress up or down. It’s adaptable, anti-trend, simple, and trustworthy. It never lets you down.
The last place you travelled to that captured your heart?
I’ve become such a fan of local travel. A few years ago we discovered Montagu and stayed at Jonkmanshof, a private and beautifully simplistic guesthouse that I look forward to visiting every year.
What book is on your bedside table?
A Little Life, a 2015 novel by Hanya Yanagihara about four friends in New York.
The last meal that really blew you away?
Locally, the last dinner at La Tête by Giles Edwards in Cape Town, before the restaurant closed this year. Internationally, a meal at Fish Cheeks, a small, unassuming Thai restaurant in New York. We devoured the coconut crab curry.
What are you listening to?
I grew up listening to my dad’s disco and ’80s pop, and I can’t help but revisit this era all the time. We also listen to a lot of ’90s hip-hop at home — A Tribe Called Quest, The Roots… I am also unashamedly trying to discover the world of K-pop.
What are the first things you add to your grocery cart?
Some form of anchovy or sardine, tomatoes in abundance, and garlic.
The best gift you’ve been given recently?
A double-string gold bracelet from my family for my birthday this year.
A gift that you’ve recently bought for some-one?
A bauble brass pinkie ring for a dear friend of mine.
What was the last item of clothing that you added to your wardrobe?
A cool leather Ganni bag and a JW Anderson wallet in bright orange.
Your favourite city in the world?
Bangkok — it’s an incredibly progressive place that simultaneously upholds its culture and heritage.
