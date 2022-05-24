Arc creative exec on her favourite city, must-have tech gadget

The one indulgence you would never forgo?

A manicure. I find experimenting with colour a soothing ritual. And, for an hour, I have to practise keeping still.

Your essential grooming and treatment lotions and potions?

At the moment, I am all about skincare. I hold on to my Dr Jart+ Dermaclear Trans-Foam Clay, which exfoliates, brightens, firms, and does all the right things. For sunscreen I religiously wear La Roche-Posay SPF 50. I brush out my brows with Glossier Boy Brow, and I keep Byredo Oud Immortel on my bathroom shelf and only use it every second day.

What tech gadget couldn’t you live without?

My iPhone. While it has allowed me to do multiple things while on the go, it has also become a mean addiction.

What is your most sentimental possession?

An old photograph of my grandmother and her best friend in their twenties. They’re having a good giggle, seated on a bench marked “Europeans/ Blankes”, which was obviously a big no-no at the time. It represents so much about the kind of woman I have always aimed to be: rebellious, non-conforming, light-hearted, and stylish, of course. What is your drink of choice? I like an Aperol Spritz, but, admittedly, I can only handle one.