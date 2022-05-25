‘We can, must do better’: Matthew McConaughey leads celeb reactions to Texas shooting

A teenage gunman murdered at least 19 children and two teachers after storming into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, the latest bout of gun-fuelled mass killing in the US and the nation's worst school shooting in nearly a decade. The carnage began with the 18-year-old suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos, shooting his grandmother, who survived, authorities said.

He then launched a bloody rampage at the primary school that ended when he was killed, apparently shot by police.

The motive was not immediately clear.