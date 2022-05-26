‘Cruel and false’: Depp, back on stand, and Kate Moss refute abuse allegations

Actor Johnny Depp returned to the witness box on Wednesday to refute ex-wife Amber Heard's testimony in their defamation battle, saying the abuse claims she levelled against him were “unimaginably brutal, cruel and false”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, sued Heard for $50m and argued she defamed him when she called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. Heard, 36, has countersued for $100m, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer said her accusations were a “hoax”.

On Wednesday, Depp and his attorneys worked to rebut Heard's testimony that he physically and sexually abused her multiple times before and during their marriage, which ended in 2017.

Depp offered a string of adjectives to describe his reaction to Heard's accounts during the trial, now in its sixth and final week.

“Horrible, ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage,” Depp said, adding “unimaginably brutal, cruel and false. All false.”

“No human being is perfect” he said. “But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse.”