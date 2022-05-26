×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta, 67, is dead - media reports

26 May 2022 - 19:40 By Reuters
Actor Ray Liotta has died at 67 years old. Liotta was known for his role in the Martin Scorsese film "Goodfellas" as well as numerous other film and television roles including "Field of Dreams," "Blow" and "Shades of Blue."
Actor Ray Liotta has died at 67 years old. Liotta was known for his role in the Martin Scorsese film "Goodfellas" as well as numerous other film and television roles including "Field of Dreams," "Blow" and "Shades of Blue."
Image: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Actor Ray Liotta, 67, the star of the 1990 blockbuster crime film "Goodfellas", died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, according to media reports on Thursday.

Liotta was engaged to be married and leaves behind a daughter, Yahoo reported.

He was in the Dominican Republic shooting the film "Dangerous Waters", Deadline reported. 

READ MORE:

Mome remembers candid conversations with Jamie Bartlett

As tributes pour in for Jamie Bartlett, reality TV star and businesswoman Mome Mahlangu has shared the love she felt from the actor.
TshisaLIVE
12 hours ago

'They saw me crying, I said Jamie is gone' — Jamie Bartlett's partner picking up the pieces after star's death

"He was very much loved by us, his family."
TshisaLIVE
14 hours ago

WATCH | RIP Jamie Bartlett: 5 David Genaro moments we will never forget

Jamie Bartlett shook things up in Mzansi with his David Genaro character
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
Actor Ray Liotta has died at 67 years old. Liotta was known for his role in the Martin Scorsese film "Goodfellas" as well as numerous other film and television roles including "Field of Dreams," "Blow" and "Shades of Blue."
519259478 Actor Ray Liotta has died at 67 years old. Liotta was known for his role in the Martin Scorsese film "Goodfellas" as well as numerous other film and television roles including "Field of Dreams," "Blow" and "Shades of Blue."
Image: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 31 cheeseburgers anyone? Toddler accidentally ordered McDonald’s worth over ... Food
  2. Wild Tales: A Karoo cabin to cosy up in peace and quiet Home & Gardening
  3. Battle of the beauties turns ugly as accusations fly Lifestyle
  4. Namibia: Long roads to stunning spots and tourism with heart Travel
  5. Tables turn as ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ author convicted for killing hubby Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused