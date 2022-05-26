Prince Harry, Meghan to reunite with royal family for queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and wife Meghan, will reportedly join the queen and royal family at an event celebrating the monarch's Platinum Jubilee next week.

This after it was confirmed that the duo will return to the UK for the event honouring her 70 years on the throne.

Elizabeth, 96, marked seven decades on the throne in February, and nationwide events to commemorate the milestone, including a thanksgiving service and a music concert outside Buckingham Palace, will take place from June 2 to 5.

According to Daily Mail, the duo will join Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family for a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral next week Friday. According to the site, disgraced royal Prince Andrew will also be in attendance.