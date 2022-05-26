Prince Harry, Meghan to reunite with royal family for queen's Platinum Jubilee
Disgraced royal Prince Andrew will also attend, according to reports
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and wife Meghan, will reportedly join the queen and royal family at an event celebrating the monarch's Platinum Jubilee next week.
This after it was confirmed that the duo will return to the UK for the event honouring her 70 years on the throne.
Elizabeth, 96, marked seven decades on the throne in February, and nationwide events to commemorate the milestone, including a thanksgiving service and a music concert outside Buckingham Palace, will take place from June 2 to 5.
According to Daily Mail, the duo will join Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family for a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral next week Friday. According to the site, disgraced royal Prince Andrew will also be in attendance.
The Sussexes will reportedly not join other royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the trooping the colour, which will kick off celebrations, as this is reserved for serving senior royals.
Relations have been frosty between the couple and members of the royal family since they moved to the US in 2020 and made damning allegations against certain members in an explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.
The duke retains a warm relationship with the queen, having confirmed she was doing well after a visit earlier this year.
The couple's return to the UK comes amid reported pleas from Meghan's estranged half sister, Samantha Markle, for the duchess to visit their father after his hospitalisation due to a stroke earlier this week.
According to the same publication, Thomas Markle was planning to attend the celebrations as well, albeit separately.
— Additional reporting by Reuters
