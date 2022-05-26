×

Tables turn as ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ author convicted for killing hubby

Nancy Brophy faces life behind bars

26 May 2022 - 12:18 By Staff reporter
A novelist behind an essay detailing the 'perfect' way to kill a spouse has been convicted for her husband's death.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

It was a case of art imitating life this week when a self-published novelist behind an essay detailing how to carry out the perfect murder of a spouse was convicted of killing her husband.

How to Murder Your Husband author Nancy Brophy, 71, was last week convicted for the second-degree murder of her husband Daniel Brophy at his workplace in 2018, the New York Times reported.

The prosecutor said Brophy had “the plan in place and the opportunity to carry out this murder. She was the only person who had the motive”.

Brophy will be sentenced on June 13. Her conviction carries a life-term, according to the site.

