WTF is going on?

Johnny vs Amber: For pity’s sake, can the war of the Depps please stop?

I need to recover from the experience of the nuclear fallout of what is proving to be the most toxic marriage of the 21st century

It’s been weeks now. Every day I tune in for another horrible instalment, and every day like the rest of the world I shake my head in despair at the state of affairs. I am not talking about the pitiless war in Ukraine. I am talking about the war of the Depps. The terrible proxy battle for who was more appallingly behaved in their year-long marriage portending to be a defamation case...