Art
Art lovers rejoice: Frida Kahlo is coming to Joburg
Works by the legendary Mexican painter will go on show, along with works by Hungarian-Indian modernist pioneer Amrita Sher-Gil, go on show in October
29 May 2022 - 00:00
There’s exciting news for South African art lovers who will have their first opportunity to view paintings by legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and Hungarian-Indian modernist pioneer Amrita Sher-Gil at the Joburg Contemporary Art Foundation (JCAF) in October...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.