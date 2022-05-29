Opinion

Everyone else is doing it, so please God let me find myself

Whether through yoga, meditation or magic mushrooms, you never know what's waiting at the end of the road when you set out to find yourself

Lately, there’s been a resurgence in alternative spirituality. Perhaps it’s the spectre of the worldwide pandemic that’s made the secular among us search for deeper meaning beyond the fleeting highs of consuming stuff you can’t ultimately take with you anyway...