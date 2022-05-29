Humour

If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that South Africans can’t count

A moment of silence, please, for the tragic state of numeracy in our country

I recently saw a ranking of African countries at the International Mathematical Olympiad. SA was at the top of the list, with 92 medals. I think Morocco was second, with 39 medals. I was pleasantly surprised. I did try to verify these figures, with little success. At that point, I stopped trying and decided to run with the positive news. That's because every survey I’ve seen in the past 20 years has put SA at the very bottom of the continental pile insofar as maths literacy is concerned...