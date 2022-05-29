Music
Réunion’s music fest is hard to sell but when people come, they love it
Jerome Galabert, creator and organiser of the upcoming Sakifo Festival, chats about the 'off-the-map' island and this year's diverse lineup
29 May 2022 - 00:00
The Sakifo Music Festival is a three-day event that’s taken place on the island of Réunion every year since 2004. It’s lineup this year includes Texas and English electro rockers Metonymy as well as — as has been the case for many years — a slew of local acts from the island and several South African acts including Msaki, Bongeziwe Mabandla, BLK JKS, Stogie T, BCUC and Bokani Dyer...
