Music

Réunion’s music fest is hard to sell but when people come, they love it

Jerome Galabert, creator and organiser of the upcoming Sakifo Festival, chats about the 'off-the-map' island and this year's diverse lineup

The Sakifo Music Festival is a three-day event that’s taken place on the island of Réunion every year since 2004. It’s lineup this year includes Texas and English electro rockers Metonymy as well as — as has been the case for many years — a slew of local acts from the island and several South African acts including Msaki, Bongeziwe Mabandla, BLK JKS, Stogie T, BCUC and Bokani Dyer...