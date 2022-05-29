Sirens in the suburbs: meet the make-believe mermaids of Midrand

People of various ages and persuasions are dressing up as mermaids to go swimming together for the sake of fitness and finding their inner child

The realm of childhood fantasy is a mammoth and unknowable place. But I'm certain that for the many children who live there a tendency for transmutation is common. There, in those wild hinterlands where the rules of the games are almost as important as the games themselves, the young fabulists, often of the female identifying type, are known to self-seed into two camps...