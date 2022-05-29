Movie Review
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ takes us right back to the danger zone
36 years since the first film, Tom Cruise returns as pilot-kind’s last great hope in a sequel that's all set to be a roaring success on its own terms
29 May 2022 - 00:00
In 1986, Thomas Cruise Mapother IV was a fresh-faced 24-year-old with the potential to move from solid popularity to superstar status, when he took the starring role in a gung-ho, macho, Reagan-era-exceptionalism-recruitment advert: the Tony-Scott directed Top Gun. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.