Movie Review

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ takes us right back to the danger zone

36 years since the first film, Tom Cruise returns as pilot-kind’s last great hope in a sequel that's all set to be a roaring success on its own terms

In 1986, Thomas Cruise Mapother IV was a fresh-faced 24-year-old with the potential to move from solid popularity to superstar status, when he took the starring role in a gung-ho, macho, Reagan-era-exceptionalism-recruitment advert: the Tony-Scott directed Top Gun. ..