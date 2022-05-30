A rare find: Sunday Times reader uncovers artwork in her newspaper

When Gauteng resident, Mashudu Ralephata, went to purchase her Sunday morning paper on May 22 2022, she didn’t know she would be the owner of an original artwork piece from an acclaimed SA visual artist.

Standard Bank, in partnership with Sunday Times and Blessing Ngobeni, created a one-off opportunity for a reader to find an original Ngobeni artwork inside their newspaper — placed at random during that week’s print run.

On Saturday evening, May 21, the printing press of the Sunday Times’ May 22 edition was stopped to allow Ngobeni to insert his original artwork into one of the newspapers. The print run then continued as per the usual distribution schedule.

The placement of the original artwork extends Standard Bank’s support of the local arts scene and community, which has been running for the past four decades.