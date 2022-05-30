A rare find: Sunday Times reader uncovers artwork in her newspaper
Standard Bank partners with award-winning artist Blessing Ngobeni to gift a lucky reader with a valuable artwork to inspire interest in the arts industry
When Gauteng resident, Mashudu Ralephata, went to purchase her Sunday morning paper on May 22 2022, she didn’t know she would be the owner of an original artwork piece from an acclaimed SA visual artist.
Standard Bank, in partnership with Sunday Times and Blessing Ngobeni, created a one-off opportunity for a reader to find an original Ngobeni artwork inside their newspaper — placed at random during that week’s print run.
On Saturday evening, May 21, the printing press of the Sunday Times’ May 22 edition was stopped to allow Ngobeni to insert his original artwork into one of the newspapers. The print run then continued as per the usual distribution schedule.
The placement of the original artwork extends Standard Bank’s support of the local arts scene and community, which has been running for the past four decades.
By putting a valuable piece of art into the hands of an everyday South African, Standard Bank hopes to encourage more people to take an interest in the cultural and commercial value of SA’s arts industry.
“I feel so blessed because I didn’t know how many copies of the Sunday Times were printed — and when I read it was more than 170,000, I knew this was grace that you got once in a lifetime. It only sank in after, when I was driving to church in Pretoria. I was so hesitant to go to the shop in the morning, but my husband insisted we go to a specific one because the parking was easier,” says Ralephata.
“I feel blessed because most of the time when I buy a newspaper, I don’t take the top one, I usually take the middle one. But because this was meant for me, I randomly took the top one, which was the winning newspaper. This is the grace I prayed for at church.”
This article was paid for by Standard Bank.