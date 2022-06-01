Kevin Spacey will go to UK ‘as soon as can be arranged’ to face sex crime charges — report

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has said he will voluntarily appear in Britain “as soon as can be arranged” to face sex crime charges, Good Morning America reported on Tuesday.

Last week Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised charges to be brought against Spacey, 62, on four counts of sexual assault against three men, and a further charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Police said the alleged assaults had taken place between March 2005 and April 2013 — four in the capital and one in Gloucestershire. They involved one man who is now in his 40s and two men now in their 30s.